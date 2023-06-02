UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): RCPD has identified a juvenile involved in making the false bomb threat and are addressing it thorough proper channels.
UPDATE (2:42 p.m.): RCPD reports that both schools have been taken out of secure status.
RCPD says they are working to identify the individual who called in the threat.
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Fire Department and Police Department have reported the following:
"Rapid City Fire and Police Department's are on scene of a reported bomb threat on the 2300 block of Oak Avenue.
Everyone has been evacuated and is safe. Both South Middle and South Park Elementary schools have been placed on secure status.
K9's are currently clearing the building.
Please avoid the area."
NewsCenter1 will provide updates on this story when they are available.