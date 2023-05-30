UPDATE: From South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the Rapid City Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred around noon Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
One person has died as a result of their injuries and another person was injured. The officer was not injured.
Attorney General Jackley said DCI is working with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Spearfish Police Department, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol on the investigation. Attorney General Jackley said the Rapid City Police Department is cooperating in the investigation.
The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all officer-worn body cameras and video cameras from the area.
After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General and the Pennington County State’s Attorney for a final determination on the officer’s action. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.
- - -
RAPID CITY, S.D. - One man was hospitalized after a shooting involving a Rapid City Police officer during a foot pursuit late Tuesday morning.
According to RCPD, officers responded to a call about a domestic situation where two individuals were violating a no-contact order. Upon arrival, one suspect fled the scene and was pursued by officers. An RCPD officer rounded a corner and found the suspect holding a gun toward the residence. RCPD then said that the suspect aimed the gun at the officer. The officer ordered the suspect to drop the gun and when the order was not complied with, the officer shot. The suspect was transported to Monument Health, his condition is unknown at this time.
A second man from inside the residence was also injured. Officers say at this time it is unclear how.
Chief of Police, Don Hedrick stated that this was the third incident this year where an individual has pointed a weapon at an officer. He said that this is a trend that cannot be allowed to continue.
The investigation has been handed over the a third-party, the Division of Criminal Investigation. The DCI is under the authority of the State Attorney General. This is a developing story, NewsCenter1 will keep you up to date as more information becomes available.