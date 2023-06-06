*Biography provided by candidate*
From his service in the U.S. Air Force, to his business executive experience as a Vice President at Black Hills Federal Credit Union, to his background guiding branding and organizational development at a Fortune 500, Jason has built a career providing authentic leadership, building winning teams, and executing ideas. Today, he leads the staff and operations at Fountain Springs Church.
Fueled by a desire to serve, Jason is in his sixth year on the Rapid City Common Council and served as Council President from 2017-2018. In addition, he’s been engaged in numerous civic, ministry, and non-profit initiatives and boards of directors throughout Rapid City. He’s also shared insights into life and leadership to a wide variety of audiences as a speaker, trainer, and storyteller.
Born in west Texas, Jason moved to Rapid City in the late 1980s. He was locally educated attending Canyon Lake Elementary, West Middle School, Stevens High School, and Black Hills State University. In addition, he is a graduate of both the Leadership Rapid City and Leadership South Dakota programs.
Jason grew up in a working-class family and some of his greatest lessons came by watching and helping his father install flooring for a living. Today, his parents both serve as EMTs at Rosebud as well as lead the student ministry at their church. His father also drives a school bus for the Rapid City Area Schools.
Jason and his wife, Gwyn, met and married during his military service in Colorado Springs. In 2001, they returned home to Rapid City to plant their roots, raise their family, and build their life together. Gwyn currently works as a nurse and they have two adult children who are both happily married.
Jason and Gwyn are proud to call Rapid City their hometown.
