UPDATE (9:45 p.m.): Nancy Baker has been found safe according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Nancy Baker.
Officials report that she left her residence in Rapid City on Friday, August 18 around 2:30 p.m. and has not been heard from since. Her cell phone is off and family is unable to track or call her.
Officials report that Baker suffers from early dementia and is new to the area. She drives a Silver 2008 Toyota Camry with Minnesota plate #NZX610. Investigators have also learned she had been seen in Badlands National Park around noon on Saturday, August 19.
PSCO says if contact is made, please contact Investigator Rio Shearer at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6113.