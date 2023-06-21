UPDATE: June 21, 4:00 p.m. RCPD announced on Wednesday that Jessyca Woundedshield has been located safe.
UPDATE: 12-year-old Jessyca Woundedshield has been located safe.— RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) June 21, 2023
The following is from the Rapid City Police Department's twitter account:
The RCPD is currently seeking the public's help to locate 12-year-old Jessyca Woundedshield. Police have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing at 10 A.M. on Sunday morning.
She was last seen at around 11:30 P.M. on June 8th in the 700 block of Columbus Street wearing a grey t-shirt, black Nike sweater, blue jeans, and black slippers.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.