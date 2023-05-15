UPDATE from Mead County Sheriff's Office:
This morning the Meade County Sheriff's Office was able to locate and speak with the missing person, Jason Broadway.
Again we would like to thank all the agencies that assisted with this effort.
There will be no further updates on this investigation.
- - -
UPDATE from Mead County Sheriff's Office:
The Meade County Sheriff's Office has suspended the search effort for Jason Broadway. The extensive ground search in the Hereford area did not locate Broadway. We want to thank the incredible partners who participated in the search:
Enning Fire
Hereford Fire
Black Hawk Fire, Search and Rescue
SD Highway Patrol
Civil Air Patrol
Life Flight
And the Meade County Community that assisted in the operation.
Our investigation of the missing person case will continue. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Meade County Sheriff's Office at 605.347.2681.
- - -
The Meade County Sheriff's Office posted the following on their Facebook account: