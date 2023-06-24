UPDATE (7:59 p.m.): The Pennington County Sheriff's Office reports that the male drowning victim's body was located and recovered in the area they were last seen at Lake Pactola. The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
PSCO report that Sheriff Brian Mueller was on scene and attributes the quick recovery to the coordinated efforts of all the teams involved.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family at this painful time,” says Sheriff Mueller.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - The Pennington County Sheriff's Office reports that a water rescue at Lake Pactola has turned into a recovery mission.
A spokesperson PSCO says they were called to the lake at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday evening, after an individual on a stand-up kayak fell off, went under and did not come back up. Friends who saw the incident went in to try to rescue the individual, but swift currents and the cold water hampered them.
According to the spokesperson, Game Fish and Parks and law enforcement officers were on scene in less than 10 minutes. The Pennington County Water Rescue Team also responded.
Searchers had four boats out, using side-scan sonar and a remotely operated vehicle to search for the victim. Authorities are not releasing information about the individual pending notification of next of kin.