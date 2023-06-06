RAPID CITY, S.D. - The races for the three City Council seats in Rapid City are decided. Josh Biberdorf has won Ward 1, Kevin Maher has won Ward 3 and John Roberts has won Ward 4.
Results
Ward 1
5/5 Precinct fully counted
- Josh Biberdorf has 1,513 votes
- Patrick Jones has 1,164 votes
- Jerry Long has 444 votes
Ward 3
5/5 Precinct fully counted
- Kevin Maher has 1,916 votes
- Chad Lewis has 1,355 votes
- Rob Keighron has 812 votes
Ward 4
5/5 Precincts fully counted
- John Roberts has 1,061 votes
- Valeriah Big Eagle has 780 votes
