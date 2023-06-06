Results - 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The races for the three City Council seats in Rapid City are decided. Josh Biberdorf has won Ward 1, Kevin Maher has won Ward 3 and John Roberts has won Ward 4. 

Results

For full election results: Click here

Ward 1

Josh Biberdorf Elected

5/5 Precinct fully counted

  1. Josh Biberdorf has 1,513 votes
  2. Patrick Jones has 1,164 votes
  3. Jerry Long has 444 votes

Ward 3

Kevin Maher Elected

5/5 Precinct fully counted

  1. Kevin Maher has 1,916 votes
  2. Chad Lewis has 1,355 votes
  3. Rob Keighron has 812 votes

Ward 4

John Roberts Elected

5/5 Precincts fully counted

  1. John Roberts has 1,061 votes
  2. Valeriah Big Eagle has 780 votes

Related: