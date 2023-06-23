UPDATE (10:26 p.m.): Officials from Campbell County announced that full accountability of staff was achieved Friday night at the North Rochelle Mine after a tornado touched down in the are.
Officials verify that there were eight injured people at the mine, with six of them being transported to Campbell County Health, one individual transported to Converse County Memorial Hospital in Douglas, and one refusing services.
Those who were transported to the hospital are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
During the search, there were 10 Campbell County Fire Department Units, six Sheriff's Deputies and three ambulances at the scene. Power and gas was shut off to the mine as the departments worked on accountability of the individuals.
CAMPBELL COUNTY - There is a search for miners at North Antelope Rochelle Mine, operated by Peabody Coal, in Campbell County, Wyoming after a tornado touched down in the area.
At around 6:20 p.m., the tornado touched down at the mine located approximately 65 miles south of Gillette. There are unconfirmed reports that as many as a dozen rail cars have been blown off of their tracks.
A report from Campbell County says that emergency services from Campbell and Converse Counties have responded and that mine management is still trying to account for everyone.
There are no confirmed reports of injuries or fatalities.
