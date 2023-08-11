STURGIS, S.D. - Unseen 10:18 is a non-profit, purely volunteer-based organization that supports ministries throughout the world, including places such as Nepal, Cambodia, Laos and more. The main goal of these ministries is the prevention of human trafficking, especially in cases of children, and rehabilitate the victims.
Unseen 10:18 oversees projects abroad, volunteers travel to remote areas to spread awareness of human trafficking and how traffickers work, provide financial support for rescues, and give an education to the children that have been impacted. They raise money to bring resources for those who cannot speak from themselves.
Kathy Schrad, co-founder of Unseen 10:18, said, "Our mission is to see that these children are valuable. They are not defined by what has been done to them. They are not defined by what family they've been born into, circumstances, or tragedies. They can be overcomers. They have a future and they have a hope. And we want to make sure these children know that."
Schrad says that her and her team of ministries are currently helping around 1,500 children. Throughout their time rescuing children from human trafficking they found the average ages were around 3-10 years old.
One story that Schard shared was a pair of twin girls from a small village in Myanmar that were trafficked. Luckily these girls were rescued and learned to become stronger. They pressed charges on their perpetrator/abuser and the individual was sentence to time in prison.
The twins now are the face of the prevention of domestic violence and human trafficking, and recently moved to another village for safety.
Here in the United States education for K-12 is free, unless you choose a private school. However for other countries, the education system can cost up to $250 per year to attend (mainly third world countries). The money that is donated or raised by Unseen 10:18 is given back to the children to provide them with a good education.
Schrad said "The goal is to give them a hand up, not a hand down." Meaning she wants to give them the tools they need to achieve their goals for the future.
You can head over to their website for more information on the organization and how you can get involved or support them. They also have on their website t-shirts and artwork to purchase.