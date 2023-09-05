A family that flies together, sits together: United Airlines announces better seating options for families

Update: 

On Tuesday, United Airlines asked the FAA to pause all of their departures nationwide. United has said that a "technology issue" has caused all of the departures to be delayed for the moment. There is currently no update on a timeline to when the flights will resume. 

This is a developing story, check back in with NewsCenter1 for updates. 

Tags