Update:
We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.— United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023
On Tuesday, United Airlines asked the FAA to pause all of their departures nationwide. United has said that a "technology issue" has caused all of the departures to be delayed for the moment. There is currently no update on a timeline to when the flights will resume.
.@united asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide. For more information, contact United regarding its request and monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td for updates.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 5, 2023
We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we…— United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023