RAPID CTIY, S.D. - The Rapid City Common Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would return Rapid City municipal elections to requiring a 51 percent majority vote to win an election. The first reading of the ordinance passed unanimously at the council meeting Monday, July 17.
If a candidate does not earn 51 percent of the vote in the initial election, a run-off election will be held between the two candidates who received the most votes. The run off election will then be held three weeks after the initial round of voting, according to state law. In 2019, the city adopted its current plurality vote model in 2019.