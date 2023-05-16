SPEARFISH, S.D. - Whirlpool Bathtub! Yup, those are the magic words that will make you want to buy this ranch-style home in Spearfish.
Let's get the basic information out of the way first. Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, wood floors, large windows and great natural light, and vaulted ceilings in the open concept main living area.
Check out the gourmet kitchen that has top of line commercial grade appliances, quartz countertops, and an impressive 9.5' island with an under-mount sink and bar seating!
Now, for the best part. A four-piece spa-like bathroom, complete with dual vanities an "Ariel" whirlpool bath and a custom tile walk-in shower!
Scroll through these amazing highlights to get a better sense of this awesome spot in Spearfish!
