RAPID CITY, S.D. - Two schools in the Rapid City area recently received a substantial gift from a former student. Teresa Johnson, who graduated from Stevens High School in 1979, left a trust of over $400,000 to be distributed between two schools she attended which she credited as greatly impacting her growing up. West Middle School's Music Department will receive a huge boost with $25,000 going to them. And Stevens High School has been given just shy of $128,000 to be distributed among three departments.
The money going to Stevens' World Language, Science, and Music departments and the school has plans to put the funds to good use. Stevens High School Principal Jocelyn Hafner says, "We are looking at doing lighting in the theater for the band and the World Language Department, Teresa actually asked for it to be used for travel, so students who get to travel to Europe are going to be able to use funds for that."
Each department at Stevens will use 4% of its funds a year for its programs. Any need for a larger amount by any department will be considered upon request.