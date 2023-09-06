Custer, S.D. - A crash on Tuesday morning left two people dead in a collision between a car and a moped.
The identities of the individuals involved in the accident have been withheld, as authorities await notification of their respective family members.
Based on preliminary crash details, the incident occurred at the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. Highway 16A in Custer, S.D. A 2017 Subaru Outback was stopped at a stop sign on Washington Street, while a 2022 Genuine Scooter Company Buddy moped was traveling eastbound on U.S. 16A towards Washington Street.
The Subaru Outback pulled out in front of the oncoming moped and the moped was unable to avoid a collision. The moped struck the front driver's side of the Outback, resulting in both the driver and passenger of the moped being separated from their vehicle.
Despite the use of helmets, the 67-year-old male moped rider and the 74-year-old passenger sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the Subaru Outback, a 78-year-old female driver, and a 79-year-old male passenger were not injured.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. All information disclosed at this time is regarded as preliminary and subject to further investigation.