RAPID CITY, S.D. - Monday morning at Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers successfully intercepted two firearms during routine screening of carry-on luggage. TSA officers spotted the image of two handguns on the X-ray screen, immediately alerting the Rapid City Police Department. Both firearms were found to be loaded, prompting swift action by the authorities to ensure passenger safety.
"This is happening way too frequently at every airport. Small airports, big airports all across the country. We just want to remind passengers guns are never allowed in your carry-on bag. It's extremely dangerous to introduce that into a checkpoint environment, let alone on an airplane," stated Jessica Mayle, regional spokesperson for TSA.
This marks the fourth and fifth firearms detected at RAP so far this year, with a total of seven firearms detected last year at the airport's security checkpoints. The TSA recently announced an increase in the penalty for attempting to bring weapons to the airport, with fines reaching as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. Furthermore, TSA will revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with firearms in their possession.
"If you do need to travel with a weapon, there's a way to do it safely," said Mayle. To avoid such penalties and to prioritize passenger safety, travelers are reminded that firearms are permitted in checked baggage only if they are unloaded, securely packed in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter. It is essential to be aware that firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, making it crucial for travelers to familiarize themselves with the firearm laws of their destination and departure jurisdictions.
For travelers planning to travel with firearms, TSA provides detailed guidelines on its website, www.tsa.gov, outlining the proper procedures for transporting firearms. Additionally, passengers should check with their airline as there may be additional requirements and regulations for traveling with firearms and ammunition.