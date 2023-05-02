CUSTER, S.D. — One of the primary drills to ensure that your sight picture isn’t moving when a pistol is fired is to balance a piece of brass or a coin on the side during dry fire practice.
Capt. Phillip Shively with the Hot Springs Police Department, also a Certified Instructor for Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit in SD, shows us how to do it.
- Check to ensure that your pistol is unloaded. Then check again.
- Set up in your normal stance for shooting.
- Place a brass casing on the front sight, balancing it there while you’re on target.
- Pull the trigger.
- If your brass falls off, your trigger press isn’t very steady, and you can keep practicing until it gets better.
Capt. Shively adds that if you hold up your hand to your target from where you’re shooting, and your shots land within that area, then you can speed up. If your shots fall within the area larger than what’s covered by your hand, it’s time to slow down and possibly practice some drills.