The City of Hot Springs posted its Fourth of July Parade route on Facebook:
The Parade Route for the 4th of July will be as follows: Line Up will start along 23rd St going towards University Ave, the Parade will go down University Ave to 5th St and go down 5th St towards the Mueller Civic Center. The Parade will end at the Mueller Civic Center. (red marking on map)
The route may be subject to change due to the ongoing road construction. In the event that University is still closed the parade will go towards Jennings Ave to 5th St, and down to the Mueller Civic Center. (see yellow marking on the map)
We are working closely with the DOT and attending the weekly Tuesday meetings to stay up to date on the road construction.
Parade Entry Forms are available at the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce Office.