RAPID CITY, S.D. - Don't be out of the loop when it comes to road construction. Check out our full guide to all of the current and upcoming road construction projects going on here in Rapid City.
All information was provided by
rcgov.org
UPDATE: Beginning as early as Thursday or Friday, City of Rapid City Engineer Roger Hall says that Fifth Street in the downtown area near the Block 5 Development site could be reduced. He adds that drivers should take caution when in the area of Fifth and Sixth Street, or anywhere construction is going on throughout the city. "These people working these projects– they are our friends are our neighbors, brothers, sisters. You know, mothers. Everybody works on this project. so take your time, drive slow, watch out for pedestrians and please get off your cell phones. do not text and drive while you're going through these projects."
Rapid City Road Construction Updates
Traffic Restriction Catron Boulevard
7 hrs ago
Effective Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Western Construction will be starting the 2nd phase of construction that includes milling the road, asphalt overlay and ADA ramps at Promise Road and Les Hollers Way. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction on Catron Boulevard from Sheridan Lake Road to Highway 16. "We go through and evaluate water needs, sewer needs and then pavement needs. We combine all those together along with our storm sewer, and then also we look at what our primary routes are," City Engineer ROger Hall said. "You know, we try and take care of our primary routes through town. We're also trying to, you know, take care of the smaller ones, too."
Sheridan Lake Road has been authorized by the City of Rapid City Engineering Services to be used as a truck route for all milling and overlay operations. See the above map for the affected area. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
September 22, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Rodney Gray with Western Construction at 605-718-2828.
Traffic Restriction Saint Joseph Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Thursday, September 14, 2023, J. V. Bailey Co. Inc. will be completing concrete and road repair work on Saint Joseph Street from West Boulevard to Third Street. Two eastbound lanes and parking spaces will be closed on Saint Joseph Street Lane throughout this period to accommodate for the work being completed. This construction project will be completed in phases, with three blocks closed at a time, and lane traffic will be adjusted as needed. See the above map for the affected area. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
November 30, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Ryan Steinback with J.V. Bailey Co. Inc. at 605-343-2390.
Lane Closure North 44th Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Montana Dakota Utilities will be conducting repair on the gas main. The southbound lane of North 44
th Street at the South Canyon Road intersection will be closed to traffic. This closure may extend further north and south depending on the repair. Please see the above map for the affected area. The anticipated date of completion for this project is September 22, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Jeremy Lowe with Montana Dakota Utilities at 605-390-3041.
Traffic Restriction - 12th Street Reconstruction - Fulton Street to Saint James Street Road Closure - 12th Street and Clark Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Underground Construction will be installing water, sewer and storm sewer plus new curbs, gutter and asphalt. Traffic will be restricted on 12th Street from Fulton Street to Saint James Street. Underground Construction will start the project by closing Clark Street to traffic until October 2, 2023. The map above shows the construction area. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
December 1, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Corey Osborn with Underground Construction at 605-842-6239.
Road Closure Wisconsin Avenue
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, August 28, 2023, Tru-Form Construction will be removing and replacing concrete surfacing, asphalt surfacing, and storm sewer from various locations throughout the city. This project consists of five (5) sites, with the timing of construction occurring between the dates of August 28, 2023 to October 20, 2023. Traffic restrictions will take place on Fairmont Boulevard. Wisconsin Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Fairmont Boulevard and Oakland Street. Please see the above map for the affected area and detours for Fairmont Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
October 20, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Chris Garrigan with Tru-Form Construction at 605-787-5187
Traffic Restriction Indiana Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, August 28, 2023, Tru-Form Construction will be removing and replacing concrete surfacing, asphalt surfacing, and storm sewer from various locations throughout the city. This project consists of five (5) sites, with the timing of construction occurring between the dates of August 28, 2023 to October 20, 2023. Traffic restrictions will be in place at these locations. Please see the above map for the affected area on Indiana Street in front of South Middle School. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
October 20, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Chris Garrigan with Tru-Form Construction at 605-787-5187.
Traffic Restriction Ireland Place and Corral Drive
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, August 28, 2023, Tru-Form Construction will be removing and replacing concrete surfacing, asphalt surfacing, and storm sewer from various locations throughout the city. This project consists of five (5) sites, with timing of construction occurring between the dates August 28, 2023 to October 20, 2023.Traffic restrictions will be in place at these locations. Please see the above map for the affected area at Ireland Place and Corral Drive. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
October 20, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Chris Garrigan with Tru-Form Construction at 605-787-5187.
Traffic Restriction Main Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, August 28, 2023, Tru-Form Construction will be removing and replacing concrete surfacing, asphalt surfacing, and storm sewer from various locations throughout the city. This project consists of five (5) sites, with the timing of construction occurring between the dates of August 28, 2023 to October 20, 2023. Traffic restrictions will be in place at these locations. Please see the above map for the affected area on Main Street between Mount Rushmore Road and 7
th Street. The anticipated date of completion for this project is October 20, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Chris Garrigan with Tru-Form Construction at 605-787-5187.
Traffic Restriction Cobalt Drive and Adonia Lane
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, August 28, 2023, Tru-Form Construction will be removing and replacing concrete surfacing, asphalt surfacing, and storm sewer from various locations throughout the city. This project consists of five (5) sites, with timing of construction occurring between the dates August 28, 2023 to October 20, 2023. Traffic restrictions will be in place at these locations. Please see the above map for the affected area at Cobalt Drive and Adonia Lane. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
October 20, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Chris Garrigan with Tru-Form Construction at 605-787-5187.
Road Closure Saint Patrick Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, August 21, 2023, Heavy Constructors, Inc. will be reconstructing Saint Patrick Street with the demolition of the roadway, sidewalk; water main and sanitary sewer replacements, grading, concrete paving, driveway, curb and gutter and replacing the retaining wall. The intersection of Saint Patrick Street and Seventh Street will be closed. The above map shows the construction area and the detour routes. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
January 16, 2024.
If you have any questions, please contact Steven Sandman with Heavy Constructors, Inc. at 605-787-2243.
Alley Partial Closure 9th Street Between Main Street and Saint Joseph Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, August 21, 2023, Century Construction will be reroofing a building and will have a dumpster in the alley. The west entrance of the 9
th Street alley, between Main Street and Saint Joseph Street, will be closed to traffic. See the above map for the affected area. The anticipated date of completion for this project is September 11, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact James Cerone with Century Construction at 605-343-7117.
Lane Closure Sheridan Lake Road
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Mainline Construction will be working on the northbound lane of Sheridan Lake Road for utilities, retaining wall, and sidewalk construction. Lane closure will be intermittent throughout this period. The construction includes the north and south entrances to Summerset Drive. See the above map for the affected areas. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
May 26, 2024.
If you have any questions, please contact Ben Haggerty with Mainline Construction at 605-348-7068
Lane Closure Cambell Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Thursday, August 10, 2023, Scull Construction will be adding an entrance to a future building. The lot is located at the “T” intersection of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard. The northbound outside lane on Cambell Street will be closed. See the below map for the affected area. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
September 13, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Justin Busch with Scull Construction at 605-209-2968.
Road Closures East Adams Street and East Jackson Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective July 6, 2023, J&J Asphalt Company will be replacing the roads, curb ramps, sidewalks, and sections of curbs and cutters on East Adams Street and East Jackson Street. East Adams Street will be closed from North Maple to Waterloo Street. East Jackson Street from Herman Street to Waterloo Street will be closed. The sidewalks will be closed also, see the above map for the affected area and detour route. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
October 1, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Austin with J&J Asphalt Company at 605-390-8496.
Road Closure South Side Drive / Reservoir Road
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Thursday, June 8, 2023, Simon Contractors will be conducting culvert removal and replacement with manhole excavation and repair. This construction project will be completed in phases and lane traffic will be adjusted as needed. Please see the above map for the detour routes and affected areas. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
October 13, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Zach Ahlstrom at 605-877-6839.
Traffic Restriction Wildwood Drive
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, June 5, 2023, Simon Contractors will be working on the water main and roadway reconstruction. The Sheridan Lake Road, Wildwood Drive, and Catron Boulevard intersection will be restricted. Turn lanes to Wildwood Drive will be closed. See the above maps for the affected area and the detour route. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
November 24, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Ivy Foster with Simon Contractors at 605-394-3300.
Street Restriction and Closure Columbus Street and Quincy Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, May 8, 2023, Underground Construction will be making Water and Sewer Improvements on Quincy Street and Columbus Street from 12
th Street to West Street. These roads will be closed to through traffic with detour signs in place. See the above map for detour routes and the affected area. The anticipated date of completion for this project is October 31, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Corey with Underground Construction at 605-842-6239.
Intersection Closure East Utah Street, East Fairlane Drive, Elm Avenue and Maple Avenue
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Thursday, April 27, 2023, LEi will be installing a watermain, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer box culverts. This work is being done under the Robbinsdale Phase 6 Fairlane Drive Reconstruction Project 2518. New surfacing will be completed on the streets that are closed. Please see the above map for detour route and affected area. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
November 30, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Scott Lee with LEi at 605-348-6115.
Road Closures Spring Brook Road, Horse Creek Road, Mountain Meadow Road, and Hidden Timber Road
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, April 24, 2023, Heavy Constructors, Inc. will be working on the water lines, removal of the pressure valves, and partial removal of the asphalt. After that work, Heavy Constructors, Inc. will begin on the installation of a new water line, grading, and asphalt paving/asphalt chip seal. Work will be completed in three phases. See the above map for the affected area and detour routes. Traffic will be closed for through traffic. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
October 20, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Steven Sandman with Heavy Constructors, Inc. at 605-787-2243.
Road Closure Saint Joseph Street lane closure between 6th Street and 5th Street
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, March 6, 2023, Lloyd Companies will be setting up fencing for the upcoming Block5 construction project. More information about the Block5 project will be made available at a later date, or at
www.block5rapidcity.com. Parking will be limited in the area. 6th Street will be closed from Saint Joseph to the first alley. Saint Joseph Street will be restricted with the left lane closure from 6th Street to 5th Street. Starting Monday, May 8th, the alley will be closed between 5th Street and 6th Street. The above map is provided to show the affected areas.
If you have any questions, please contact Luke Jessen with Lloyd Companies at 605-275-4296.
Road Closure Kellogg Place, Highland Court and Marquette Dr.
Aug 31, 2023
Effective August 2, 2023, Simon will be working on the water main, sanitary sewer main, and storm sewer lines. Traffic will be restricted to one lane on the Signal Drive and E. Signal Drive intersection. Highland Court, Marquette Dr., and a portion of Kellogg Place will be closed to through traffic. See the affected areas below in red for the closed roads. Signal Drive will be opened for through traffic with temporary gravel surfacing. Residents may encounter intermittent delays and may need to use alternate routes. Please see the above map and QR code for the detour routes and affected areas. The anticipated date of completion for this project is November 10, 2023.
You can also check the status on the website:
https://bit.ly/SignalStoryMap
If you have any questions please contact Ryan Skillingstad with Simon at 605-394-3300.
Tennis Court Construction Parking Lot Closed
Aug 31, 2023
The west portion of the Sioux Park Stadium parking lot adjacent to Canyon Lake Drive will be fenced off by contractors to stage equipment to be used for the $3 million Sioux Park tennis courts renovation project. The project is scheduled for completion
November 1, 2023.
During the construction phase, the Sioux Park tennis courts and the west entrance to Sioux Park Stadium off Canyon Lake Drive will be closed.
Tennis courts are also available for public use at Wilson Park, the Parkview Complex and Quarry Park. City Recreation officials indicate scheduled practices, games and lessons for high school tennis and City Recreation tennis programs will take priority at Parkview. The Parkview courts will be used by City Recreation for summer tennis programs and will have limited public use during the spring and fall to accommodate high school tennis seasons.
The public can access Sioux Park, Sioux Park Stadium, Noordermeer Field and the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park by using the east parking lot entrance off Canyon Lake Drive and the two entrances on Sheridan Lake Road.
The Sioux Park Tennis Court project was one of 11 projects approved a year ago by the Rapid City Common Council to receive Vision Fund money, based on recommendations from the Citizens Vision Fund Committee. The Council approved $3 million for the tennis court project, which will reconstruct the 12 tennis courts at Sioux Park, install new LED sports lighting, seating and shade structures, new fencing and windscreens and upgrade vendor, spectator and team amenities as well as drainage improvements.
“We are looking forward to getting construction started on this much-anticipated and much-needed project,” said City Parks and Recreation Landscape Designer Melissa Petersen. “After considerable review and deliberation, this was one of the priority community projects recommended by the citizens committee and approved for funding by the Council. When it’s completed, it will greatly enhance the recreational options for the public.”
Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City is the contractor on the project.
Road Closure/ Traffic Restriction Sunburst Drive
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, October 17, 2022, traffic entering Sunburst Drive from Una Del Drive will be closed, which will include access to Treeline Court. Traffic entering Sunburst Drive from Wildwood Drive will be restricted until reaching Shadow Court. Residents will be notified by the Contractor with any additional restrictions. Simon will be installing new sewer mains and culverts to facilitate drainage. Work also includes realigning the roadways within the existing ROW, installation of a new asphalt pavement section, and water main replacement. See traffic control map above for affected areas. The anticipated date of completion for this project is
November 23, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Ivy with Simon at 605-394-3300.
Road Closure Dyess Avenue
Aug 31, 2023
Effective Monday, June 12, 2023, RCS Construction will be extending Dyess Avenue from Seger Drive. This reconstruction of Dyess Avenue consists of adding a 3
rd lane and 6 foot asphalt shoulders. See the above map for the affected area. The anticipated date of completion for this project is November 3, 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Steve Fedora with RCS Construction at 605-342-3787.