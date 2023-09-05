RAPID CITY, S.D. - Don't be out of the loop when it comes to road construction. Check out our full guide to all of the current and upcoming road construction projects going on here in Rapid City.

All information was provided by rcgov.org

UPDATE: Beginning as early as Thursday or Friday, City of Rapid City Engineer Roger Hall says that Fifth Street in the downtown area near the Block 5 Development site could be reduced. He adds that drivers should take caution when in the area of Fifth and Sixth Street, or anywhere construction is going on throughout the city. "These people working these projects– they are our friends are our neighbors, brothers, sisters. You know, mothers. Everybody works on this project. so take your time, drive slow, watch out for pedestrians and please get off your cell phones. do not text and drive while you're going through these projects."

