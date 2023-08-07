STURGIS, S.D. - Officials gathered today to discuss the traffic flow for the start of Rally weekend. On Friday, August 4th Exit 55 near the Black Hills Harley-Davidson had to be closed down for a short time to reduce the traffic concerns on the exiting ramps.
Due to the rain, officials say that more people drove their cars rather than rode their bikes that day. This caused a traffic jam that extended out into I-90, impeding traffic. Captain Casey Collins of the South Dakota Highway Patrol said that due to the number of cars on the exit ramps, it could not be used for the time being.
An accident that occur on I-90 on Sunday, August 6th caused traffic to be back up for miles near Sturgis. Traffic jams are avoidable says Capt. Collins, "There are some other secondary highways that folks can take... [what] we would like to ask them to do, is just to consider those secondary routes, because on I-90 you can become congested when something happens."
Capt. Collins says that Highway 14A and Southwest Meade Rd are great alternate routes that folks can take. And he urges everyone to stay patient throughout the week.