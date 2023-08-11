RAPID CITY, S.D. - The YMCA of Rapid City posted the following information about it's new "Y Teen Center" on its Facebook page:
Join us for an Open House next Friday, August 18 from 3-6 p.m. to tour the new Y Teen Center which will provide enriching opportunities for teens in Rapid City.
The Y Teen Center will be a new and exciting afterschool site for students in 6th - 12th grade where they will have access to homework help, afternoon snacks, life skills learning opportunities, Perspective entrepreneurship and the Youth Institute Digital Media program.
Let us know you're coming by emailing events@rcymca.org! Your RSVP for the Open House is not required, but appreciated!