CAMPBELL COUNTY - There is a search for miners at North Antelope Rochelle Mine, operated by Peabody Coal, in Campbell County, Wyoming after a tornado touched down in the area.
At around 6:20 p.m., the tornado touched down at the mine located approximately 65 miles south of Gillette. There are unconfirmed reports that as many as a dozen rail cars have been blown off of their tracks.
A report from Campbell County says that emergency services from Campbell and Converse Counties have responded and that mine management is still trying to account for everyone.
There are no confirmed reports of injuries or fatalities.
