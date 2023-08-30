Every year, US News and World Report releases their rankings of top high schools across the country. The rankings are then broken down by state.
We have taken the top 15 schools in South Dakota and compiled them here. Of the top 15 schools, three Black Hills area schools qualified with one Rapid City school claiming the top spot. Check out these High School rankings below.
US News and World Report Top SD High School Rankings
15. Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Roosevelt High School, one of twelve high schools in the Sioux Falls School District, holds the fifteenth rank among South Dakota's high schools. The school offers students the opportunity to engage in Advanced Placement coursework and exams, with a participation rate of 40%. The student body includes a substantial 31% minority enrollment, and 30% of students face economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, Roosevelt High School is placed 6,126th, evaluated for performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school showcases proficiency rates of 40% in mathematics, 60% in reading, and 45% in science. The graduation rate is at 86%.
14. Timber Lake
Timber Lake High School, the exclusive high school within the Timber Lake School District, holds the fourteenth position among South Dakota's high schools. The school enrolls a student body marked by a significant 50% minority enrollment and 9% of students facing economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, Timber Lake High School is placed 5,785th, evaluated for performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school showcases proficiency rates of 54% in mathematics, 68% in reading, and 64% in science. Notably, the graduation rate is a perfect 100%.
13. Rapid City Central
Central High School, part of the Rapid City Area School District, secures the thirteenth rank among South Dakota's high schools. The school offers students the opportunity to engage in Advanced Placement coursework and exams, with a participation rate of 25%. The student body includes a substantial 43% minority enrollment, and notably, all students face economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, Central High School - 41 holds the 5,536th position, evaluated for performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school demonstrates proficiency rates of 35% in mathematics, 61% in reading, and 47% in science. The graduation rate is at 71%.
12. Northwestern Area
Northwestern High School, one of two high schools within the Northwestern Area School District, holds the twelfth position among South Dakota's high schools. The school enrolls a student body marked by a 5% total minority enrollment and 11% of students facing economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, Northwestern High School is placed 5,520th, assessed for performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school demonstrates proficiency rates of 44% in mathematics, 85% in reading, and 59% in science. Impressively, the graduation rate stands at 96%.
11. Faulkton Area
Faulkton High School, one of two high schools within the Faulkton Area Schools, secures the eleventh position among South Dakota's high schools. The school enrolls a student body marked by a 4% total minority enrollment and 4% of students facing economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, Faulkton High School is placed 4,842nd, assessed for performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school displays proficiency rates of 71% in mathematics, 81% in reading, and 67% in science. The graduation rate is 96%.
10. Chamberlain
Chamberlain High School, situated within the Chamberlain School District, secures the tenth position among South Dakota's high schools. The school offers students the opportunity to engage in Advanced Placement coursework and exams, with a participation rate of 28%. The school's student body is marked by a significant 45% minority enrollment, while 26% of students face economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, Chamberlain High School holds the 4,530th spot, evaluated based on state test performance, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school showcases proficiency rates of 49% in mathematics, 80% in reading, and 39% in science. The graduation rate stands at 86%.
9. Pierre T.F. Riggs
T F Riggs High School, the exclusive high school within the Pierre School District, holds the ninth position among South Dakota's high schools. The school offers students the option to pursue Advanced Placement coursework and exams, with a participation rate of 37%. The student body includes a diverse 27% minority enrollment, while 9% of students face economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, T F Riggs High School secures the 4,199th spot, assessed for performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school displays proficiency rates of 42% in mathematics, 65% in reading, and 57% in science. The graduation rate is strong at 87%.
8. Dakota Valley
Dakota Valley High School, the sole high school in the Dakota Valley School District, secures the eighth position among South Dakota's high schools. The school offers students the opportunity to undertake Advanced Placement coursework and exams, with a participation rate of 18%. The school enrolls a diverse student body with a 19% minority enrollment and 5% of students facing economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, Dakota Valley High School occupies the 4,154th spot, evaluated for performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school showcases proficiency rates of 51% in mathematics, 71% in reading, and 54% in science. The graduation rate is 95%.
7. Warner High School
Warner High School, situated in the Warner School District, holds the seventh rank among South Dakota's high schools. The school boasts a total minority enrollment and economically disadvantaged rate of 4% each. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, Warner High School is placed 4,127th, evaluated for performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school demonstrates proficiency rates of 57% in mathematics, 81% in reading, and 57% in science. Impressively, the graduation rate is a perfect 100%.
6. Tea Area
Tea Area High School, the sole high school in the Tea Area School District, ranks sixth among South Dakota's high schools. The school provides students with the opportunity to engage in Advanced Placement coursework and exams, with a participation rate of 19%. With a 13% total minority enrollment and 10% of students facing economic disadvantages, Tea Area High School promotes diversity. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, it secures the 4,081st position, assessed for state test performance, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school showcases proficiency rates of 55% in mathematics, 76% in reading, and 62% in science. Notably, the graduation rate is impressive at 99%.
5. Hill City
Hill City High School, situated in the Hill City School District, holds the fifth rank among South Dakota's high schools. The school offers students the opportunity to pursue Advanced Placement coursework and exams, with a notable AP participation rate of 47%. The school's diverse makeup includes a total minority enrollment of 21%, while 2% of students experience economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, Hill City High School is placed 3,062nd, evaluated for performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school showcases proficiency rates of 38% in mathematics, 70% in reading, and 47% in science. The graduation rate stands at 97%.
4. Ethan High School
Ethan High School, the sole high school in the Ethan School District, holds the fourth rank among South Dakota's high schools. The school's student body reflects a total minority enrollment of 9%, with 4% of students facing economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, Ethan High School secures the 2,281st position, evaluated based on state test performance, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school excels with proficiency rates of 75% in mathematics, 94% in reading, and 75% in science. The graduation rate is 94%.
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln
Lincoln High School, a part of the Sioux Falls School District, is ranked third among South Dakota's high schools. The school provides students with the opportunity to engage in Advanced Placement coursework and exams, boasting a participation rate of 48%. With a total minority enrollment of 29% and 25% of students experiencing economic disadvantages, Lincoln High School reflects diversity. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, it secures the 2,134th spot, evaluated based on state test performance, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school demonstrates proficiency rates of 48% in mathematics, 71% in reading, and 57% in science. The graduation rate is 87%.
2. Brandon Valley
Brandon Valley High School, situated in the Brandon Valley School District, is ranked second among South Dakota's high schools. The school offers students the chance to engage in Advanced Placement coursework and exams, with a participation rate of 19%. With an 11% minority enrollment and 5% of students facing economic disadvantages, Brandon Valley High School maintains a diverse student body. In the 2023-2024 National Rankings, it holds the 1,990th position, assessed for state test performance, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school demonstrates proficiency rates of 67% in mathematics, 84% in reading, and 68% in science. The graduation rate is 96%.
1. Rapid City Stevens
Stevens High School, located in Rapid City, South Dakota, holds the top rank in the state and is part of the Rapid City Area School District 51-4. With a 35% AP participation rate, the school offers Advanced Placement courses and exams. Its student body comprises 21% minorities, while 13% of students face economic disadvantages. In the 2023-2024 national rankings, Stevens High School holds the 1,616th position, evaluated based on state test performance, graduation rates, and college readiness. The school excels in mathematics and reading proficiency at 56% and 86% respectively, with 67% proficiency in science. The graduation rate is 86%.
