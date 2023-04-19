RAPID CITY, S.D. - Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 protects people from discrimination based on sex in education program and activities, but that's not all it encompasses anymore. Under the South Dakota Board of Regents, other polices that fall under Title IX include Prevention of Harassment; Prevention of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence and Stalking; Human Rights Complaint Procedures; and Equal Opportunity, Non-Discrimination and Affirmative Action.

"We really want to get education out to our campus community on the effects of sexual violence. There's millions of individuals affected by sexual violence throughout the United States, and we're obviously not immune," Amanda Lopez, Title IX coordinator of South Dakota Mines said.

Title IX states that "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

Colleges and Universities with Title IX policies

"The goal of Title IX is to empower individuals to come forward and report," Lopez said. "It's also designed to provide education and also to hold perpetrators accountable."

All federally-funded universities and colleges like South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University have to comply with Title IX.

They also have a formal, thorough process of receiving, investigating and resolving Title IX violations. Title IX investigations also occur independently of a legal investigation, having to determine if the incident violated school policy.

If you want to involve the law, you also have to report the incident to the police.

South Dakota Mines Title IX events

As a part of empowering and educating the campus, Title IX hosts events throughout the year, especially in April with it being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Tuesday night, C.L. Lindsay was brought in for a lecture on Sex and the Law that went over topics like stalking, sexting and bystander intervention.

"We realized it really should be education because it's much better to stop problems from happening rather than putting the fires out after they already happened," Lindsay said.

They are honoring Denim Day, the last Wednesday of the month (April 26), where people wear jeans to show support for sexual assault survivors and to eliminate victim blaming. People can also donate old and used denim jeans in any condition to support the South Dakota Mines Wellness Committee prevention initiatives until Friday, April 21 at the library and Surbeck Center. Mines is also hosting a "Take Back the Night" event with several community partners on April 28 from 5-7 p.m. and anyone can go.

Reporting process

Schools have to inform students, faculty, staff, applicants and visitors how to report as well as a number of different ways.

At S.D. Mines, reports can by made via:

Calling Lopez at (605) 394-2533

Emailing Lopez at TitleIX@sdsmt.edu

Visiting face-to-face with the Coordinator at the Devereaux Library Room 308

Filing out the Advocate Online Reporting form

BHSU offer the same resources for filing a report:

Filing out an online BHSU report that goes to their Title IX coordinator, Breon Derby

Calling Derby at (605) 642-6590

Emailing Derby at breon.derby@bhsu.edu

Visiting the Title IX Coordinator at the Young Center Room 206

Lopez says that she would like to empower people who report to do what they want. If they don't want to move forward with a formal investigation, she would put measures in place like putting the person in touch with counseling, working with an advocate, or medical assistance.

She would only be obligated to inform the president and maybe even staff and students if there's a danger to the campus community.

Also, most college employees are mandatory reporters to the Title IX coordinator. If a student confides in a staff member about something that would be considered a Title IX violation, that staff member has to inform the Title IX coordinator who will reach out to the student, who can then decide what they want to do.

Sexual Violence on Campuses

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), 13 % of all students have experienced rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation. For undergraduate students, 26.4% of females and 6.8% of males experience rape or sexual assault.

Other RAINN statistics: