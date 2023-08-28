RAPID CITY, S.D.– From a dangerously close encounter to a scary moment lakeside, severe weather can happen in an instant. However, even with the thunderstorm season dying down, the National Weather Service explains how you can stay safe in any situation.
Stay prepared
National Weather Service Meteorologist Susan Sanders stresses the importance of staying up-to-date as much as possible with local forecasts. As storms tend to happen in the afternoon, make sure to plan your time outside accordingly. "The best thing to do is head out in the morning, whether you are on the water or whether you are hiking," she said. However, if you are outdoors during a day when severe weather could be in the forecast, there is a good chance that scattered phenomena such as thunderstorms are not going to be everywhere. Should you find yourself in or going to an area with limited to no reception, have a way to keep track of storms. "Having a weather radio with you would let you keep track of the storms. And also just be aware if you see storms starting to develop real quickly and starting to build up. Get inside as quickly as you can."
Last resort
While the best thing you can do to protect yourself in severe weather is to get indoors, there may come a rare situation where there is no shelter or structure to hide under. For thunderstorms, Sanders says that the best thing to do is to get low. "Find a low spot because lightning is going to try to hit something that is taller or something on higher ground and crouch on your feet so that you minimize your contact with the ground." Whether it is on the ground or a body of water, lightning will travel out across the surface it strikes, and crouching on your feet can also help minimize contact with the lightning. Sanders also says to avoid seeking shelter under a rocky overhang, since not only could the rocks fall if coming in contact with the lightning but the materials in the rock could be conductors of electricity.
Hail safety
Much like a thunderstorm, seeking shelter is the best option. "The Black Hills is prone to very large hail. It has some of the highest frequency of large hail in the in the entire country," Sanders said, continuing that while hailstorms can happen anywhere, preparation is again the best tip.