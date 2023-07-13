UPDATE (JULY 13) - The Associated Press recently updated their article predicting the Northern Lights visibility for Thursday, July 13. The tips below are still relevant for future instances of Aurora Borealis.
"An early forecast by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, suggested that the northern lights could be visible much farther south than usual this week. But that forecast was based on long-term predictions about the solar activity responsible for the display. Forecasts using more current data from NOAA predict nothing special for the U.S.
'For the same reasons that it’s hard to predict weather on Earth, it’s hard to predict weather in space,' said Northeastern University physicist Jonathan Blazek."
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Recently, the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks announced that on Thursday, July 13 there would be Aurora Borealis visible across much of the central United States.
The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, are a natural phenomenon caused by interactions between the Sun and Earth's atmosphere. The Sun emits electrically-charged particles called ions, which create a stream of ionized gas called the solar wind. When the solar wind interacts with the Earth's magnetic field, the ions are agitated and some become trapped in the ionosphere, causing them to glow and produce light similar to a neon sign.