Military veterans impacted by chemicals such as Agent Orange, burn pits, or any other toxic substances still have time to apply for and possibly receive benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Press Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs Terrence Hayes explains more about the process of receiving the benefits.
How do I know if I may have been exposed to chemical or toxic substances?
According to Hayes, exposure to toxic or chemical substances is not something that is always noticeable, and some veterans may not have even realized they were exposed to them in the first place. One of the most important things to do, he says, is for registered veterans to set up an appointment with a medical professional at a local VA medical center for a toxic exposure screening. "That screening is a simple set of questions that potentially leads to further testing, and maybe a diagnosis and maybe a treatment plan for any of those conditions they may be faced with," he explained. According to the VA website, the initial survey takes around 5-10 minutes to complete.
Veterans not enrolled with the VA and enrolled in their health care system are urged to consider doing so in order to receive the screening and determine if they have been exposed as part of getting the benefits they deserve.
Is there a deadline for applying?
Hayes says there is no set deadline for filing a claim, but stresses the importance of doing so by August 9, as August 10 marks one year exactly since President Joe Biden signed the bill into law granting veterans access to the benefits. "But any veteran can file a claim after that timeframe. It could be five years from now, ten years from now, 15 years from now, and they still will be eligible for PACT Aid benefits. "
Hayes says that Vietnam War, and Gulf War, along with Post-9/11 veterans and survivors are among those that could be eligible to receive the benefits. "You can find out more on that at on the VA website under the PACT Act information page for the specifics. But that can come in the form of disability compensation payments, that can come in the form of educational benefits for survivors of veterans," he added, and further explaining that the web page will have more information on possible benefits.
I am waiting for some documents needed for the process. Can I still file a claim?
Yes. "You may have a veteran who may not have a fully-developed package. Or they may be waiting on some other materials to submit for their claim," he said. And until the documents arrive, veterans or a person representing them can fill out an Intent to File Document in the meanwhile. "That basically holds their slot and basically holds it to where they can get those backdated benefits if they're eligible."
To find out more on how to apply, and get an application or Intent to File document started, click here.