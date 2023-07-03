RAPID CITY, S.D.– Civil Air Patrol cadets wrapped up the annual *encampment* event on Sunday, a week-long program that puts a focus on youth leadership skills along with participating in armed forces-style instruction. Participants in this year's event spoke about the experience.
What is the encampment?
As previously mentioned, the encampment is a week-long program for cadets from middle to high school that combines leadership skills with armed forces, specifically Air Force-style instruction. This year, students completed several different activities and classroom teachings. "Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the United States Air Force. So it's not surprising we use uniforms and drill and that context," South Dakota Wing Commander Colonel Michael Marek explained. "But really, the big mission of the youth program as a whole and of encampments is leadership growth. For some of our youngest cadets. It may be the first time they were away from home and they have to build new support networks among their fellow cadets. And that is a skill no matter what they do in the future that will benefit them."
Who is the youth program and encampment for?
According to cadets and Colonel Marek, the program is for students ages 12 to 18. To get started, students should reach out to their Civil Air Patrol unit in their area. South Dakota Civil Air Patrol Headquarters is located in Rapid City, but squadrons are located across the state. And together with North Dakota, the encampment program for both states is a joint program with each state taking turns to host. This year, Camp Rapid in Rapid City was the center for the event. "It has just been a very important part of my development. I did not think that I would exactly fit in too well," Cadet Chief Master Sergeant and Guidon Bearer Jonathan Dekleva said. "But I am in alpha flight. And they immediately grouped around me and it feels like I have a second family."
Is each encampment the same?
No. Across the country, cadets at different youth camps with the program are required to complete encampments for many reasons, including moving up ranks and building leadership experience. However, each encampment is led differently. And at Camp Rapid this year, students were required to complete The Crucible, an all-day exercise that pushes them across multiple areas as they apply the skills and instructions they have learned from their standard operations procedure book given to them at the start.
"Different stations are different sections of that book, and each student is tested on each section of that book to make sure that they can demonstrate that they have knowledge in that area to graduate encampment," Cadet Captain and Joint Dakota Encampment Cadet Commander Devin Griffin said. "And knowing that I was able to push through and complete it was just one of the most amazing things because it showed me my limits and it showed me how to push past my limits."