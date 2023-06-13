RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Bush Foundation announced their 24 newest fellows for 2023, all from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Among the three fellows from South Dakota this year is Rapid City's Marie Zephier.
What is Zephier working with the fellowship?
As part of the 2-year program, Zephier will be focused on finding ways to help people heal through reconnecting with indigenous culture, along with integrating these processes with more modern and Westernized research and treatments for the indigenous community. "Initially when I thought reconnecting with indigenous ways, I envisioned this whole overturning of the system," she said. "However, what really inspired me is it could be the small things like reconnecting with the land, learning the medicines are just learning like the songs to to really use them as a response to trauma as well as healing methods."
How did she first become involved with indigenous health research?
Currently, Zephier is pursuing a doctoral degree in indigenous health through the University of North Dakota. According to the university, the indigenous health program serves to teach students about unique health issues faced by indigenous communities. The work she says was difficult at first, as she had to readjust to student life, but is excited to be part of the university's program, which is the first of its kind nationwide. "What we are looking at is how do we meld the two to be most effective, how can we help people get the healing that they need in one location without having to make a fragmented and unnavigable system."
What does that type of system look like?
Zephier says that, for her, she would like to see a program that provides both opportunities in a centralized location. "It looks like a clearinghouse where people could come and find opportunities that they would like that fit for them," she says. "Because each of us has a unique journey and we should be able to adapt it to what our needs are as individuals."