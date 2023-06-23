RAPID CITY, S.D. – Summer is in full swing across the country, and while the Black Hills have yet to see the heat really setting in and staying, Monument Health is reminding people what they can do to avoid heat exhaustion. Athletic Trainer Traci Stout has some tips to stay safe.
What are the signs of heat exhaustion?
"With heat exhaustion, kids or adults will start showing confusion, dizziness, feeling light-headed. You could even see vomiting, rapid pulse rate, and nauseousness," Stout said.
Stout says specifically to be mindful especially of the light-headed feeling. In many cases, people might see the light-headedness as a sign of being out of shape or maybe running too much.
And while she says that it could be a sign of dehydration, it is still enough of a warning to stop and make sure they are safe.
What should I do if someone is experiencing heat exhaustion?
If seeing these signs in another adult or child, the most important thing to do is to move them to a cooler place, such as in a shady area. next, make sure to remove any tight clothing or equipment they might have on to help them breathe easier. "Then putting on cool rags or submerging them into an ice bath, that is is always your best bet," she adds. "or if you have enough ice bags, stick them in armpits, the groin and around the neck. Those help a lot as well."
When does heat exhaustion become severe?
Heat exhaustion turns into heat stroke when a person's body cannot control its internal temperature. According to Stout, severe heat exhaustion that turns into heat stroke cause bodily collapse, fainting, or even death in a worst-case scenario.
The window of time however, varies from person-to-person.
"There can be people who do not show signs or symptoms, and then within 10 or 15 minutes, they can be at a heatstroke level," she said. "It is very quick and sudden."
To help prevent the possibility of heat exhaustion, she adds that acclimation to the weather can be a big help. For example, if kids or adults are participating in sports or outdoor activities that require several pieces of gear or heavy equipment, make sure to take some time to let the body adjust instead of going right in to a session or practice.