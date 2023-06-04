RAPID CITY, S.D.– With summer in full swing, kids and teenagers have a lot more time on their hands. However, according to AAA, summer tends to also be a dangerous time on the roads. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, AAA refers to this time as "The 100 Deadliest Days." Spokesperson for AAA South Dakota Shawn Steward explains more about how stay safe on the roads this summer.
Seat belts and staying alert
According to Steward, the two biggest things for teens to remember while driving are staying focused on the road and always wearing a seatbelt. "According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 58% of those teens involved in fatal crashes were distracted and 66% of those fatality were not wearing seatbelts," he explained. "Wear your seatbelt and avoid distractions. Whether that is your phone, setting up your navigation mapping. whether that's changing your playlist or even talking to people within your car. The thing is to keep your focus on the road."
Stay above the influence
While distracted driving and speeding are common examples of dangerous behavior, Steward also mentions impaired driving. "You should never get behind the wheel if you've been drinking or are using any kind of substance that could impair your your driving and delay your reactions," he said. "That just puts you and other people on the road in a lot of danger. So it is important to not drive impaired as well."
Do not be afraid to say something
As a passenger, do not be afraid to talk to the driver if they are engaging in dangerous behavior on the road that jeopardizes safety. "Speak up and point it out to have them focus on the road," Steward said. "Have them buckle up their seatbelt, because ultimately you could be in just as much danger of being in the vehicle yourself."