RAPID CITY, S.D. - All five Rapid City mayoral candidates - Laura Armstrong, Brad Estes, Josh Lyle, Jason Salamun and Ron Weifenbach - participated in the Mayoral Candidate Forum Thursday, hosted by South Dakota Citizens for Liberty at the Ramkota.
About 300 people arrived, even though they prepared for 200. Anyone in the crowd could ask questions as long as they were appropriate and all the candidates could answer.
A few topics brought up included growth in the area, parking problems, and accountability and transparency.
"It's important because some of them are fairly well-known, some of them aren't. And we want the public to make the best decision and be the most informed voters that they can be," Tonchi Weaver, board member of South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, said.
A handful of Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held before the election, June 6.
Organic growth or inorganic growth
"I've got a plan for that because I believed for a long time that organic growth in our community is the way it should go," Weifenbach said. "We have a lot of highly intelligent people in Rapid City with a lot of opportunities to create innovations and new jobs within their companies and with new companies. Years ago, when I was first on the council, I sat in a little room, probably a 20x15 room with a few guys and we had a vision of an innovation center, an incubator we called it at the School of Mines. We sat in the back of that room and we thought, 'how can we keep these people here?' But then the forces were working against us, all this manufacturing was bringing in people that sell shirts, let's bring in these people that sell guns. Let's give them all this money... poof. They're gone. I can tell you guys, in the last week, I've sat with three different business owners that want to innovate right here in Rapid City. They want to bring young people to replace guys like me. We're on our way out. They have certain needs. We need to make sure we grow organically. We grow with the people that we have in the room. We grow with people around the city. Trust me, we have a lot of them. We have some of the most intelligence people right here in our own city that can grow business."
"We should have some organic growth, but I also think we need to have some strategy to that," Armstrong said. "I don't think Rapid City benefits by having things willy nilly. It doesn't make us connected. We need to do more infill. Infrastructure is critical to any city and I firmly believe that we are asset rich, but strategy poor. I think if we did this growth and development taskforce that I have in mind, this will give us a clear vision and a clear plan and a clear roadmap to how we want to see Rapid City. I just think that is what we need to do is if we come together and have these types of discussions with all of you in the room, what do you want to see Rapid City as? Do you want runaway development or do you want a smart, strategic, sustainable growth? And I think for the most part, that's the latter."
I think that the growth we're experiencing is organic. But what's different about it, it's a much higher rate than we've ever experienced before. I think it's put us in a position where we have to react," Estes said. "What I would like to see us do is do more master planning and dictate where the developers go. It seems to be like where the developers reach out and find a piece of the parcels of land that have the least amount of work to develop, which leaves a lot of infill. I just think that the city has to take more of a role in dictating which direction we're going to grow so that the utilities, the infrastructure stuff can be used in a fairer cost and easier to maintain."
"We need to hire more inspectors and cut the red tape," Lyle said. "I believe Rapid City only really has about six months out of the year to really get things done outside of the very harsh weather and the high winds. So I think we really need to help the city grow organically, but give it a little push. At the same time, look, I think there's a lot missing and a lot of growth to be had. And I'm pro construction."
"We're going to grow whether we like it or not. We're growing," Salamun said. "The question is, will we grow better or will we grow worse? That's where you do need good planning. We need a regional strategy for this area. Rapid City is the hub, but we have access to we have meet county heading to county. We have the city surrounding us. We need to work together. We have to provide water, private roads, infrastructure, all of that. Healthy things grow. Healthy people grow, healthy organizations grow, and healthy communities grow that you want to grow the right way. One thing the city can do is start to plan growth a little bit more. In fact, the city at the end of 2022 had roughly $11 million in surplus. One idea that we're going to deal with in June is that we take that $11 million, put it into a line item in our capital improvement project for revolving fund in order to develop road and infrastructure. I think we can put a group together, decide where do we want to grow, build roads, build water, build sewer in that direction, then have those who tap into it, pay it back and it comes back to the city, replenishes those funds to help us fund the next project. We can actually plan some growth and decide which direction we're going to grow. We can actually partner with people that are going to do amazing projects, get that replenish and put it back in for the next project."
Accountability and Transparency
"I am accountable. I show up, I stand up and I speak up," Armstrong said. "You are able to trust me again, regardless of your political affiliation. You asked my colleagues on council. We seek common ground. We do that for the betterment of Rapid City. I have faith that I am accountable and that I am reliable and I will continue to lead Rapid City into these next four years."
"I am accountable. I've not been on the Council for the last six years or so, but nearly every day I've been involved in some form of economic development, some projects," Estes said. "All along the way, I've spent nobody's money but my own or borrowed money, so I have to be transparent and accountable to my banker to look to my partners and everybody. So being accountable and watching your money. I would spend your money just as carefully as I spend my own because I have to answer for it. So anyway, I know it. I know what the situation you're talking about in law wasn't on their side. Transparency is just something that has to happen."
"Transparency and accountability and government. That's a big question. Very loaded," Lyle said. "If I was lucky enough to serve the people and be elected mayor, call me any time. I run a business by myself that if I wasn't accountable and didn't show up and wasn't transparent, I wouldn't be eligible to run the business as successful as I have. You can't really just stand up here and say, 'Hey, I'm accountable. You can trust me. Don't worry.' Just ask Joe Biden. Like I said, you can give me a call. I'll hold my actions accountable. Most certainly."
"We had a situation where an adult book store wanted to open up nearby a place serving kids, Karate for Kids," Salamun said. "We had a city ordinance that says we don't allow adult businesses near education facilities, schools, churches and a like. We had threats from lawsuits from the business owner wanting to put it in as well as the business that was serving the kids. We were going to get sued either way. So then I said, 'Well, why do we have this law on the books in the first place?' We do it to protect the children because there's a push to normalize the sexualization of children. I took the position that Karate for Kids was an educational institution and I also stated in that public meeting that if Karate for Kids wasn't there, I would have allowed it to go in. But because they were applying for a variance, I said no. So we got sued. I'm going to tell you if you don't want to vote for me for that reason, accountability, don't vote for me. When I tell you I stand up for what I believe in, I believe that to be true. We have laws to protect children. What about their lives and their rights? Same thing at the state level. We're talking about protecting children in the state legislature. I agree that should be true because somebody has to look out for the minors. That's why we have child seatbelt laws. Somebody has to look out for the minors. What adults do with their own time. I don't care. I mean, if I'm your pastor, I'm going to care. You're going to come talk to me, but I'm going to tell you, for the good of society, you have to not allow the slippery slope of normalizing the sexualization of children because it's going to get a lot worse."
"If Rapid City has a low level of transparency right now, accountability, we need to raise that level. Because if we raise that level, it's going to bring us together as a community," Weifenbach said. "There'll be a lot of things that we can discuss. If there's other buildings going up, you can get on your phone, look at it and you know what's going on. There's something happening with council, you know what's going on. Accountability is a key factor. I have high standards. I going to hold people accountable. Like I mentioned earlier about the council members, I'll hold them accountable. The people that work at the city, I want them to have a good environment or get and they're going to be held accountable. At the same time. I won't have fun working. I want to be held accountable. I hold myself accountable on a daily basis. I think it's important. Transparency is very important. That's why some of these things happen."