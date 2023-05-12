RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota maintains a state Report Card system that grades each public school on a variety of metrics. We are sharing the results of the report card for every school with you each week to see how each school measures up.
It is worth noting, that these statistics only reflect the numbers for that school and this is only one perspective of the school. The overall quality of education encompasses more than just these statistics.
Each week, we will look at the ratings of a different school in Rapid City, continuing with Horace Mann Elementary, located on 902 Anamosa Street.
During the 2021-22 academic year, 261 students were enrolled at Horace Mann. Of those students, 42.91% identified as American Indian/Alaska Native, 21.84% were white, 17.62% identify as two or more races, 13.79% were Hispanic/Latino and the remaining students identified as either Asian (3.07%) or Black/African American (0.77%).
Here’s a dive into how Horace Mann Elementary was rated by the system, as well as some other demographics:
