RAPID CITY, S.D. - All nine tribes were represented at an all-day emergency management training session Tuesday that was organized by Senator Mike Rounds, (R) South Dakota, in Rapid City.
The main reason for the day was to establish connections with the people who can help and to make sure a plan is set before an emergency situation instead of during or after.
Rounds delivered the opening remarks of the day.
There were also representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 8, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and other federal agencies.
A big reason for this was because of how tribes were impacted by winter storms in December 2022.
Q&A with Sen. Mike Rounds
How will cooperation increase between tribes and government while respecting tribal sovereignty?
"First of all, recognizing that they are sovereign and that they have respect for that and they want us to have respect for that. So let's have [a] consultation. Let's discuss what the challenges are and then what the possible solutions are. We're all South Dakotans, but we're also all Americans. And whether you're a member of a tribe or you're not, you can still work together to get things done. That's what this is all about responding in times of emergency. And that's what government is all about, is responding in times of emergency. So I think this is an opportunity, even though it's still a challenge."
Why the training is important, especially after December 2022 storms?
"I think what we found out was we were actually going to have this particular meeting on that day and they had to cancel the meeting because they couldn't be away from the tribes and away from their communities during the time in which we were having a blizzard. So if we could have had an opportunity to share phone numbers, hard to know who could do what. Just as an example, FEMA does a good job of paying for natural disasters, but they're not designed to be the first responder. But there is what we call an incident command system, which the vast majority of the governments within the United States use today. What we want to be able to do is to share that with the tribes and to have them join in and expand on what they're already doing, responding to emergencies. Part of it is practicing in advance of knowing who your contacts are, knowing who's responsible for delivering what services, whether it be the repair of electrical services, the repair of rural water systems, clearing roads, providing the social needs for those individuals. And what about health care and getting ambulances to those places? Those are things that if you planned in advance and if you know you're going to have an emergency, a blizzard or whatever, you can preplan and deploy. On the other hand, if you have a tornado come through, it's really a matter of a merge of responding immediately and identifying who can actually help on the job and who needs to come in and where you find your resources. So if you plan it in advance, it makes it a whole lot easier to respond."
What was covered in table conversations you previously had?
"One of the first things that I learned when I was elected to work as governor was that even before I took the oath of office, I had to learn the incident command system. So that on day one, if there was an emergency, that I would be able to respond or that I would have my professionalism, that I would understand their roles. It's not necessarily that the governor makes all the decisions; It's a matter of you have to be able to coordinate all of those different resources. If you understand the incident command system, then you know about all of the different resources and how they coordinate with one another. It's still your job to oversee it, but it's a matter of asking them what they need in order to do their job, rather than trying to learn the system during the time of emergency. So what I want our chairman to be able to do is to go through and to learn the incident command system, to learn where the resources are at and how you communicate with one another, how you put together a command center and have those professionals on hand before you have the emergency. So you're not trying to create a command center each time you have an emergency."
Where is the relationship between tribes and the government?
"You've got a separate relationship and you've got overlapping in terms of you have citizens of the tribes who are also citizens of South Dakota. But with regard to tribal trust, land and land that's on the reservations, primary authority for law enforcement, for zoning and so forth, lies with the tribe. Yet you want to be able to coordinate with the South Dakota Department of Transportation for the highways that run through and around. You also want to be able to coordinate with your rural electric associations. You want to make sure that you're communicating or coordinating with law enforcement That's off the reservation. Who can coordinate with law enforcement? Who's on the reservation? Well, if you talk about it in advance before you have the emergency, then those individuals know one another and they're better able to respond when they know each other and they know whose responsibility it is and they know where the resources are at. There's nothing wrong with law enforcement cooperating with one another as long as they have the agreements put together before you have the actual emergencies. So that works better for everybody because our goal here is to provide services for the people that we serve. Whether they're a citizen of just the state of South Dakota or if they're a citizen of both the tribe and the state of South Dakota. We're all Americans. We're all South Dakotans."
Q&A with Frank Star Comes Out, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe
What are some of the challenges facing your tribe, like this emergency management?
"Well, we have a lot of challenges. You know, where do I begin? When it comes to all these challenges, the ultimate challenge is funding. I've been voicing this throughout Indian country, Washington, D.C. and everywhere I speak. I know that the challenges we face on Indian Country, it all boils down to funding. Because of the lack of funding, our programs are choking each other out. It's causing our tribe to make impossible decisions just to survive, because that's what it boils down to. I'm glad the tribes are standing up. We're trying to bring awareness to America that it's time to start honoring our treaty obligations. We've been ignored for decades. We need to start honoring those treaty obligations. And Washington, D.C. knows that, and I'm glad Senator Rounds was here today, but I've met with Senator Rounds a few times and one of the things we were able to manage and set up was this emergency management seminar today with the Great Plains Tribal Chairman's Association."
Why is it important to have all the tribes represented here?
"I believe it's not only the tribes working together, but it should be our state officials so we can work together as one and when we have these emergency disasters, because that's not happening right now. I'm glad we're finally putting that out on the table and getting that addressed. This is a good start and we're going to continue on."
What has changed since the storms in December?
"The main thing is communication, the talks. And we're getting that out there. We're starting to organize. And we're getting all of these resources from different government agencies to come out to Indian Country, meet with us personally and see what they have to offer, come down and come to our homelands and really take a look at how our life is on our reservations. That's what they need to see. I'm glad they're reaching out and finally coming around and so it's good."