WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. – South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson visited the Wounded Knee National Historic Monument on Wednesday, as part of his introduction of the Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act. The bill, which was passed unanimously by the House Natural Resources Committee, would place the 40-acre area where the massacre took place in a trust-like situation mandated by both the Oglala Lakota and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe along with the federal government. This would prevent the land from being sold or developed. "This did not happen thousands of years ago. This happened just two lifetimes ago. And the descendants, the relatives of those people who were killed are still here," representative Johnson said. "I have worked with these leaders on tribal transportation, tribal health care, and economic development. There is a lot to do, but making sure that we properly honor the site of this terrible massacre I think is an important step."
During his visit to the historic site, Johnson met with tribal representatives, including the President of the Oglala Lakota Tribe Frank Star Comes Out and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Ryman LeBeau. He also spoke with several people attending the ceremony who are descendants of people that were lost to and survived the massacre, including one attendee who recalled his own family's history of the event to Johnson. "That gentleman had his grandmother tell him about her experiences that day at the site," he said. "And I think those oral histories are important because they give us a better understanding of the terrible tragedy that that massacre placed upon those families that day."
Earlier in the day, he also visited Buche Foods in Pine Ridge and St. John's Church on the reservation. In the aftermath of the massacre, where hundreds of people were killed, those that were injured were treated at the hospital. "That is also a sacred site, that the blood of those wounded and injured were underneath the floorboards," he said. "It is powerful to hear the relatives of the people who were involved in that massacre tell the story. It is eye-opening."
At Buche Foods, Johnson was there to promote the "Add Milk" program launch on the reservation. The program looks to increase the purchase of skim and 1% milk as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program (SNAP) and also serves as an expansion of the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive program in place. "When I was growing up as a family of modest means, if we had milk in the fridge we knew that that was there was something. You could start building from that," he said. "It is just a great food, fills us up, strengthens our bones. Unfortunately, Americans, particularly young Americans, are drinking less and less milk. R.F. Buche, the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working with Congress and just showing great leadership in making sure that we get more gallons of milk in the fridges of Americans."