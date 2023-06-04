The Wine Run 5k Facebook page posted the following information:
"Like Running or Walking? Love Wine? This race is for you!
Join us on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 at 9:00am for an exciting annual event that features the the award winning wines of Prairie Berry Winery! Whether you are looking to run, walk or just enjoy the wine this race is a sure thing for a great time and an incredible experience! This race is timed and scored by J3 Timing. Results will be posted at www.J3Timing.com."
For more information on the event and to sign up for the event, click here.