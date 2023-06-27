DEADWOOD, S.D. - Deadwood gaming saw increases in multiple categories in the month of May this year, according to statistics recently released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
Deadwood gaming numbers in May 2023 compared to May 2022:
- Overall gaming revenues: Up 5.9 percent
- Slot machine handle: Up 6.02 percent
- Table game handle: Up 8.80 percent
- Sports wagering handle: Up 71.61 percent
The Deadwood Gaming Association reports that gaming operators rewarded players with $1,547,101 in "free-play," leaving gross revenues of $12,587,134 for May 2023.
Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, says, "Another great month for Deadwood gaming. What a great kick-off to the summer season. May’s performance puts us up 3.69% YTD over last year and every indication is that it will be a year for the record books.”