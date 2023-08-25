RAPID CITY, S.D. –Youth & Family Services’ (YFS) is excited to announce it will be hosting its 6th Annual Harvest Festival on September 16! This family-friendly event will take place at YFS’ Fullerton Farm, located at 230 S. Ellsworth Road in Box Elder, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
The goal of YFS’ Harvest Festival is to provide community members with an opportunity to visit the gardens, orchard, and beehives at YFS’ Fullerton Farm and inspire and educate all ages in food, farming, nutrition, sustainability, and healthy fun. YFS’ Harvest Festival is free and open to the public.
YFS Fullerton Farm is a three-acre plot that was originally donated to YFS in 2014. The farm is part of YFS’ Healthy for Life Garden Project which is intended to help children and their families achieve better health through increased access to and consumption of nutritious foods. Since 2014, YFS—with the help of many volunteers and community partners—has been successfully able to transform the land into a bountiful, ever-developing garden that is also home to a fruit tree orchard, a variety of fruit bushes, and multiple colonies of honeybees.
At this year’s Harvest Festival, guests will be able to:
• Play games and win prizes • Enjoy free, healthy snacks • View chef demonstrations • Learn about honeybees and sample honey • Pet and learn about different farm animals
• Engage in hands-on activities
• Learn about gardening, wellness, recycling, and sustainability
• And more!
Volunteers are needed to help with this event! If individuals are interested in volunteering, please contact Darcie Decker at 341-7231 or email wehelpkids@youthandfamilyservices.org.