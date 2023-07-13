RAPID CITY, S.D.- If you've ever wondered what goes on behind the lights and sirens of law enforcement, the Rapid City Police Department offers a program to help residents better understand the daily work of a police officer.
The RCPD is taking applications here for the 2023 Citizens' Police Academy until all of the spots fill up, which usually happens quickly. It runs for a few hours one night per week for 13 weeks, August through November.
Participants get a look at a variety of aspects of law enforcement through classroom lessons and hands-on activities. Content includes learning about and meeting the drug enforcement team, K9 unit, Special Response Team, Internet Crimes Against Children unit, crime scene investigations, and a variety of other opportunities. Hands-on activities include a chance to drive a police car through their Emergency Vehicle Operations Course and go through a firearms training day.
"We recognize that there's a lot of misconceptions about the world of law enforcement or how police work actually is handled day to day in the community. And so this is an opportunity to kind of dispel some of those rumors, help educate people, be able to understand the thought processes or the different methods of thinking that go into how we resolve certain situations," explains Brendyn Medina, Community Relations Specialist with the Rapid City Police Department.
More information about the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course day can also be found here.