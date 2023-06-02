RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Salvation Army is commemorating National Donut Day, established 85 years ago by the organization in 1938, with a tribute to the courageous women known as the "Donut Lassies." These dedicated volunteers made and served donuts to soldiers on the front lines during World War I, providing not just sustenance but also emotional and spiritual support.
In 1917, Salvation Army volunteers journeyed to France, where they set up makeshift donut huts, offering soldiers a taste of home and a reminder of their unwavering support. To honor their legacy, the Salvation Army has set up a donut hut of its own, distributing free donuts, coffee, and lemonade as a gesture of appreciation.
Major Jerry O'Neil, the BH Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army, highlighted the significance of Donut Day, stating, "This is the 85th anniversary of the actual Donut Day itself. And it's just a great opportunity not only to celebrate what they did but also the ongoing services to our members of our armed services. It's a great opportunity to let them know that we love them and we support them and we want them to know that they are loved as well."
In addition to the free treats, the Salvation Army also handed out 50 percent off coupons for use at the Rapid City Thrift Store, further extending their generosity to the local community.
The Salvation Army has more information on the history of National Donut Day and the original recipe.