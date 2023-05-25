The American Red Cross of South Dakota has released the following statement on Facebook:
Red Cross volunteers from our region are responding to provide life-sustaining assistance for people affected by Typhoon Mawar. This follows a national call from American Red Cross headquarters. Currently, three regional disaster response volunteers have stepped up to deploy to Guam, which is a U.S. territory and part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.
Guam has a population of more than 150,000 people, many of whom live in coastal communities. For more information about the response, including how to help, go to bit.ly/3oxq0bp. Thank you.