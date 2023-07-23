The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety posted the following information on its Facebook:
NAME: Byron Lee White Dress/Hollow Horn Sr.
AGE: 28 years old
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Brown
HT: 5'11”
WT: 210
MARKS/TATTOOS: None
Last seen approximately a month ago around his residence by a family member, (1 mile north of Wounded Knee) wearing a black champion short sleeve shirt, gray shorts with black stripes down the sides, black sketchers, and he wears his hair short, shaved head.
If you have any information or know of his whereabouts please contact the OSTDPS Dispatch at (605) 867-5111.