RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Naja Shrine Circus is back for another year, and it promises to be better than ever. For over 70 years, the circus has been the biggest fundraiser for the Naja Shrine, helping the organization fund a large majority of their yearly operating costs and programs.
These programs include a summer camp, transporting kids to and from hospitals in Minneapolis, and assisting families with their kids' medical needs. The Naja Shrine was founded in the 1800s with the initial goal of having fun, but the organization has evolved into a philanthropic powerhouse.
According to Ari Steeples, ring master for the Naja Shrine Circus, this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. "It's been great. I've been having a business with them for over 30 years now. We've been bringing the circus to them here, and it only gets better because they built this new building. So it's even bigger and better than before. And the other building was beautiful."
Tickets for the circus can be purchased here. There are two shows scheduled for Saturday, May 6, and one on Sunday, May 7.