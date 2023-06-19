RAPID CITY, S.D. - Monument Health held the second annual Golden Guitars Gala on June 10.
Golden Guitars is a program that benefits Children’s Miracle Network locally as part of the Monument Health Foundation. Each year, one of a kind Golden Guitars are signed by the musicians who play at The Monument.
The program was developed by local artist, Kory Van Sickle of Kory and the Fireflies, as part of his company’s philanthropic program Firefly Guitars.
This year the Golden Guitars Gala raised over $316,000 for Children's Miracle Network
Check out this video provided by Monument Health
Scroll through these photos of the event provided by Evergreen Media.