RAPID CITY, S.D. - This remodeled townhome has much to offer and is situated on a nice and quiet street.
There are a lot of things to write about this home. From its vaulted ceilings and large windows in the main living area to its walkout basement level with a super cozy family room. But the absolute gem of this place is its kitchen.
This dream kitchen really has it all. Custom cabinetry with under-mount lighting, soft close drawers (just try to wake someone up when getting that fork from the silverware draw for your midnight spaghetti craving), quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances! Oh! And check out that multi-level kitchen island!
Scroll through these photos to get a better view of this fantastic place!
