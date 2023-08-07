BLACK HILLS, S.D. - South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to eighteen crashes on Sunday, August 6. Of those 18 crashes, 17 of them involved motorcycles. Two of the crashes, both involving motorcycle, resulted in fatal injuries to individuals involved.
These numbers only reflect incidents that the Highway Patrol responded to and does not reflect county or city responses.
Two Fatal Crashes
In the Black Hills Area, two separate fatal crashes occurred on Sunday, resulting in tragic outcomes.
The first incident took place at 9:49 am on Interstate 90, near mile marker 36. A 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound when it suddenly braked for an unknown reason. This unexpected maneuver caused a 2003 Chevy Express Van to collide with the motorcycle's rear end. Simultaneously, a 2003 Harley Davidson equipped with a sidecar, also traveling westbound, couldn't avoid the collision and struck the Chevy van. Following this, a 2023 Harley Davidson hit the debris from the previous collision and crashed. The 54-year-old female passenger on the 2003 Harley Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene. All other individuals involved sustained various degrees of injuries but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the 2003 and 2021 Harley Davidsons were wearing helmets, whereas those on the 2023 Harley Davidson were not wearing any.
The second incident occurred at 12:30 pm on Sunday on US Highway 14A, around mile marker 43. A 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. As a result, the motorcycle crossed the center line, veered into the north ditch, and tumbled. The 41-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are investigating both accidents to determine the exact cause and circumstances leading to these tragic crashes.
16 Injury Crashes
On Sunday, a total of 16 non-fatal crashes were recorded in the Black Hills Area, with drivers and passengers sustaining various injuries.
At 7:55 am, on US Highway 83 at mile marker 35, a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling northbound veered into the west ditch and collided with a fence line. The vehicle continued along the fence line, hitting a pole. The driver and front-seat passenger received serious non-life-threatening injuries. All passengers were wearing seatbelts.
At 9:34 am, on US Highway 16A at mile marker 51, a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound encountered debris while negotiating a curve. The motorcycle lost control and entered the east ditch. The driver, wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries.
At 12:27 pm, on South Dakota Highway 34 and Interstate 90 Exit 23, a 2023 Polaris Slingshot traveling southbound on the Interstate 90 Exit 23 overpass turned left to enter the interstate. A 2008 Suzuki motorcycle traveling northbound applied brakes to avoid a collision, lost control, and crashed. The occupants of the Polaris, wearing seatbelts, remained uninjured. However, the Suzuki's driver, not wearing a helmet, received serious non-life-threatening injuries.
At 12:45 pm, on South Dakota Highway 20 at mile marker 53.7, a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound struck an antelope in the roadway. The motorcycle left the road and entered the south ditch. The driver, without a helmet, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries.
At 12:49 pm, on US Highway 385 at mile marker 86, a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound lost control for unknown reasons, resulting in the driver separating from the motorcycle. The driver, wearing a helmet, received minor injuries.
At 1:41 pm, on US Highway 16A at mile marker 24, a 2016 Victory motorcycle traveling eastbound struck a deer. The motorcycle tipped and slid off the roadway, causing the driver to separate from the motorcycle. The driver, without a helmet, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.
At 2:10 pm, on South Dakota Highway 89 at mile marker 73, a 2022 Indian motorcycle traveling southbound crossed the road and hit rocks in the north ditch. The driver, wearing a helmet, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. A 2016 Harley Davidson then struck the unoccupied Indian motorcycle. The Harley Davidson's driver, not wearing a helmet, received minor injuries.
At 2:24 pm, on US Highway 16 at mile marker 32, a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound collided with a passenger car that entered its lane. The motorcycle left the road, and the driver, wearing a helmet, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.
At 2:33 pm, on Old Hill City Road and Lafferty Gulch Road, a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound encountered a deer, causing the driver to lose control and separate from the motorcycle. The helmeted driver sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries.
At 2:59 pm, on South Dakota Highway 87 at mile marker 70, a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound failed to negotiate a curve and collided with a parked 2023 Nissan Rogue. The helmeted motorcycle driver received serious non-life-threatening injuries, while the Nissan driver remained uninjured.
At 3:00 pm, on US Highway 16A and Sylvan Lake Road, a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound. The 2014 motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway, and the 2009 motorcycle couldn't avoid collision, striking the rear of the 2014 motorcycle. Both drivers, without helmets, received minor injuries.
At 3:37 pm, on South Dakota Highway 87 at mile marker 54, a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle stopped on the shoulder, and when the driver tried to start the motorcycle, the back tire slipped into the ditch. The helmeted driver suffered minor injuries.
At 3:38 pm, on Playhouse Road and Grayhound Gulch Road, a 2016 Harley Davidson traveling southbound collided with a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The driver of the 2016 motorcycle, not wearing a helmet, received minor injuries. The 2020 motorcycle's driver and passenger, wearing helmets, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries.
At 4:41 pm, on Lazelle Street and Exit 30 Interstate 90 on-ramp, a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2018 Chevy Malibu stopped at a stoplight. An unknown motorcycle in the intersection caused the Chevy to stop abruptly, and the Harley Davidson struck the rear end of the Chevy. The helmetless driver of the Harley Davidson suffered minor injuries, while the Chevy driver, wearing a seatbelt, remained uninjured.
At 5:40 pm, on US Highway 85 at mile marker 7, a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound failed to negotiate a curve and collided with a 2015 Ford Explorer. The helmeted motorcycle driver received minor injuries, and the Ford driver, wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
At 6:25 pm, on US Highway 16 and US Highway 16B, a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound slowed, entered the eastbound turn lane, and lost traction, causing the driver and passenger to separate from the motorcycle. Both the helmeted driver and passenger received minor injuries.
Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances of each crash to determine their specific causes.