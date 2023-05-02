RAPID CITY, S.D. - Dinosaur Park in Rapid City opened up for visitors once again on May 1. The on-going construction on the park will continue as planned, allowing visitors only partial access of the area.
"There is partial access to the park. There's a trail that you can get to north of the parking lot. Only half of the parking lot is available, the other half is being used by the contractor." Said Melissa Petersen, landscape designer at Rapid City Parks and Recreation.
The construction itself started in September 2022 as Petersen states "Since September, they have started working on the stairs. Tore out the old stairs last fall. They have done some concrete work around the first dinosaur up the hill. They have done some grading where the future sidewalk will go and they've added concrete wall caps on the upper stairs. Construction will be ongoing this summer. It will continue while people are up there so we just ask that people are careful and respect the fences up there, give the construction workers plenty of room. It will continue through the summer, through the fall. Most of the work will be done in December."
The Dinosaur Park construction project's goal is to increase accessibility of the park, allowing for more visitors.
"So the main goal for this project was to increase accessibility. Those stairs were steep and unsafe and so we'll be rebuilding those main stairs. You can see them right now and we'll be adding a sidewalk from the parking lot up to the top of the hill. That'll just increase the number of visitors that can go up there and those with accessibility requirements should be able to get up there." Said Petersen.
According to Petersen, the park's construction will be mostly completed by the end of December, 2023.
Dinosaur Park is currently opened to the public daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the visitor center and gift shop 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To keep updated on the park's construction and hours, follow the Dinosaur Park Construction Updates page on Facebook.