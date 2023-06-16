RAPID CITY, S.D. — After a delay in selecting the members of the recount board, the Rapid City mayoral election recount has been scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at 8 a.m. The board members, agreed upon by both sides, include Liz Hamburg as the city's representative, Dr. Ed Corwin as Laura Armstrong's representative and Kevin Thom as Jason Salamun's representative.
The members of the board will convene to discuss the recount procedure, including whether the ballots will be counted by hand or by machine. If the decision is to count the ballots using machines, a test will be conducted using the four different types of ballots that were utilized in the original election.
According to Daniel Ainslie, the finance director of Rapid City, "The South Dakota Secretary of State's Office has prepared a guide that provides guidelines for recounts. And so that is what we are proposing, along with a few additional areas that provide a little bit of additional clarification."
Regardless of the method chosen, it is anticipated that the new mayor of Rapid City will be known by the end of the day on Thursday.