RAPID CITY, S.D. - The 12th annual Day of Excellence took place Wednesday, April 19, at The Monument in Rapid City. The event featured four keynote speakers and networking time for attendees.
The Day of Excellence is put together and hosted by volunteers passionate about helping people within the community. People from across the community attended Wednesday's event including individuals in the military, hospitality, and education. Some employers even closed down their businesses for the day to bring out all their staff for the day.
"It takes a year to plan and we love what this brings to the community. We exist because we want to bring personal and professional growth to the whole Rapid City community. We have an amazing lineup of four speakers today. If you missed it this year, come back next year." Said Renae Hicks, Vice President of Day of Excellence.
The event had a large turn-out and is planned to be held again in 2024.
"Go to a dayofexcellence.com and purchase tickets as soon as they go on sale. Tickets are $65. And it's April 2024. It's best day of the year!" Said Hicks.