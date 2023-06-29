The American Red Cross is working on the flash flood clean-up in spearfish while providing basic necessities to residents.
The Red Cross set up a shelter at Spearfish High School after last Friday's storm caused extensive damage to homes and apartment buildings.
Richard Smith, Executive Director of the American Red Cross for Central and Western South Dakota says residents can use the shelter for a safe and warm place while cleanup is underway.
Smith said, “We work to get the community stabilized. So, we open up a shelter, provide feeding, provide a safe place for people to come where it’s warm. We know that they’re not going to be sleeping in water, that they’re going to have some of those immediate basic needs taken care of.”
Smith encourages impacted residents to reach out to the red cross to let them know where relief efforts are needed, “You can come to the shelter, check in there. You can let us know what kind of damage has been done, if we haven't already done a damage assessment in your area.” He says information from residents is shared with state and local agencies and gives the Red Cross a clearer picture of what is needed.
Health services professionals are also available to help deal with the stress and anxiety from the floods and provide any needed referrals.
Anyone who would like to volunteer or make a donation can call 211 or visit the Red Cross website. People can also make a donation at the Spearfish Community Foundation site.